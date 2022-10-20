Weeks after dropping off his “Life N Hard Times” single, Atlanta-bred rapper Tony Shhnow is back with more music – along with an announcement that his upcoming Plug Motivation album is due out on November 10.

The lead single from the 23-track project is called “Can’t Say I’m Broke,” and it arrived on Thursday (October 20) exclusively as a music video on YouTube.

While he opted to rhyme solo on his latest delivery, Shhnow will be working with a handful of other rappers on Plug Motivation, including Diego Money, ManManSavage, Bear1Boss, NorthSide Mally (who appears on two titles – “Shook Dem Haters Off” and “Join the Campaign”), SB Nunkk, and Seddy Hendrix.

Check out the music video for “Can’t Say I’m Broke” above, and tap back in with HNHH later for more release updates from all of your favourite artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

You can say what you want, can’t say that I’m broke

Lie cardboard down and I still can’t go

I ain’t gonna stop ’til my n*ggas get on

Shoutout my bitch ‘cuz she bad to the bone