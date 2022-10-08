It’s been a big year for Tony Shhnow. In January, the underground Atlanta rapper dropped Kill Streak 2, which featured hot singles like “I Told You” and “Sometimes.” In June, he followed it up with Reflexions, an 18-song project with appearances from Bear1Boss, Zelooperz, and others. Somehow, he’s also found time to deliver head-turning features on projects like Father’s Young Hot Ebony 2 and TiaCorine’s I Can’t Wait.

Now, Shhnow’s given fans a new single, “Life N Hard Times,” which finds Shhnow rapping at a break-neck speed over an airy, amorphous instrumental. The track shows us why Shhnow is at the forefront of “plugg” music, the subgenre that has taken Atlanta by storm.

The beat was concocted by StoopidXool and is made up of a wobbling bass, bright keys, and waves of ambient synth sounds. One might expect a laidback delivery over such an instrumental, but Shhnow’s flow is urgent as he details the hard times he’s come from. “Pounds everywhere I go, I snuck a bulldog in the club / Snakes in the grass, everyday I’m pouring up the mud,” he says in the song’s opening.

Check out the track below, and let us know what you think of it.

Quotable Lyrics

I’m clean as a b***h, my trap house dirty

I’m clean as a b***h, this double cup dirty

I got that Tec in my jeans cause’ I’m working

You got your head in your pocket, you hurting