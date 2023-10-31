Joyner Lucas Drops His Seventh Track From “Not Now, I’m Busy” With “24 Hours To Live”

Joyner Lucas believe it or not is a bit of a controversial figure in rap. Some think he is one of the best lyricists, while others believe he bites off of others. In addition to those divisive opinions, he also sided with his close friend and collaborator, Chris Brown. When the troubled R&B star got into a little back and forth with Tinashe a little bit ago, Joyner defended him. He was tired of all the slander being tossed around the Virginia singer's name.

People looked at him sideways a little bit for backing someone who has a bad history with women. Not to pile on, but another thing that some hold against Joyner and his music career is how much he shares from his upcoming projects. He did this in 2020 with ADHD and is doing it now with Not Now, I'm Busy. Not too long ago, he put out the seventh single for it with "24 Hours to live."

Listen To "24 Hours To Live" From Joyner Lucas

The track asks the question about what you would do with your life if you had just one more day on Earth. It is a cool concept, but the way Joyner approaches it is sort of boring and predictable. Someone under his Instagram post about the song summed it up perfectly. "The music, the cadence the video, a lot of this was fire… just one thing…You got a terrible mindset if that’s what you would do for your last 24 hours… Nah… you can do better. Leave a real legacy. A true man, would not consider most of the things you said in this song. Shine brighter bro."

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new single from Joyner Lucas, "24 Hours to live?" Is this the best teaser from his upcoming album, Not Now, I'm Busy? Do you think this will be the best album he has ever put out? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Joyner Lucas, as well as all of the hottest song drops.

Quotable Lyrics:

I'll take every dead beat daddy, put 'em in the ground (Woah)

N****s actin' like they been around but they in and out (Yeah)

I'ma run a couple hundred miles then I'm givin' out

Hope to the people at the bottom that can never smile (Woah)

I can feel the clock runnin' low, any minute now (Woah)

Everything I ever wanted, I'ma go and get it now, n****, now (Grrah, bah, bah)

