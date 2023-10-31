Kodak Black And Ray J Beef Gets More Context As Kodak’s Lawyer Weighs In

The newest statement in Kodak Black and Ray J’s beef came from Kodak’s lawyer.

BYLavender Alexandria
Kodak Black And Ray J Beef Gets More Context As Kodak’s Lawyer Weighs In

Kodak Black and Ray J's beef, which sparked earlier this month seemingly came out of nowhere at first. Ray J left a comment about Kodak after his appearance on Drink Champs expressing concern for the rapper. "We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct," Ray J said. Kodak clearly didn't take kindly to his expression of concern.

In an Instagram live discussing the situation Kodak hurled insults at Ray J while refuting that he had anything to do with the Mar-a-Lago story. Kodak insisted, though somewhat incoherently, that he didn't need help and made physical threats against Ray J. But in a response video, Ray J took him at his word and offered Kodak the opportunity to fight, potentially for charity. That was just yesterday and Kodak already shared a robust response originally posted by his lawyer to Instagram. Check out the full post below.

Read More: 21 Savage Slams Kodak Black For Claiming That He “Switched Up”

Kodak Black Claps Back At Ray J With Lawyer Statement

The statement Kodak Black shared aimed to shed light on the situation. "Kodak was invited to Mar A Largo by Ray J for a fund raiser for another candidate, not for altruistic reasons,' the statement begins. It goes on to explain that many of the people now expressing concern for Kodak weren't there when he actually needed help during his time in prison looking for a pardon.

In the post his lawyer shouts out Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Fat Joe, Lamar Jackson, and more as some of the people actually trying to assist Kodak. He concludes the statement by asking those with concerns to speak offline rather than publicly about it. What do you think of Kodak Black's lawyer sharing details on who has actually been standing up for the rapper? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Kodak Black Ask Tiffany Haddish If She Would Do An OnlyFans Video With Him

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Los Angeles, California. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Censored Dialogue. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.