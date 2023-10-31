Kodak Black And Ray J Beef Gets More Context As Kodak’s Lawyer Weighs In

Kodak Black and Ray J's beef, which sparked earlier this month seemingly came out of nowhere at first. Ray J left a comment about Kodak after his appearance on Drink Champs expressing concern for the rapper. "We gotta help this dude. I took him to Trump house and he did the most. They were not happy with the experience bc he had no guidance and respect. Yo @wack100 let's figure out how we can help this guy instead of watching him self destruct," Ray J said. Kodak clearly didn't take kindly to his expression of concern.

In an Instagram live discussing the situation Kodak hurled insults at Ray J while refuting that he had anything to do with the Mar-a-Lago story. Kodak insisted, though somewhat incoherently, that he didn't need help and made physical threats against Ray J. But in a response video, Ray J took him at his word and offered Kodak the opportunity to fight, potentially for charity. That was just yesterday and Kodak already shared a robust response originally posted by his lawyer to Instagram. Check out the full post below.

Kodak Black Claps Back At Ray J With Lawyer Statement

The statement Kodak Black shared aimed to shed light on the situation. "Kodak was invited to Mar A Largo by Ray J for a fund raiser for another candidate, not for altruistic reasons,' the statement begins. It goes on to explain that many of the people now expressing concern for Kodak weren't there when he actually needed help during his time in prison looking for a pardon.

In the post his lawyer shouts out Lil Yachty, Lil Pump, Fat Joe, Lamar Jackson, and more as some of the people actually trying to assist Kodak. He concludes the statement by asking those with concerns to speak offline rather than publicly about it. What do you think of Kodak Black's lawyer sharing details on who has actually been standing up for the rapper? Let us know in the comment section below.

