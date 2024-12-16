Luh Tyler Is Getting His "Bandz Up" On Newest Single

Mr. Skii is back.

In other news regarding the 18-year-old MC was one of many performers at Rolling Loud Miami. Additionally, like a lot of other acts at the music festival, he had a pretty special moment onstage. Luh Tyler posted a joint collage of photos from his time there and in one of the pictures, he brought someone close to him to help him out. His mom can be seen standing side by side with her superstar son and it was easily one of the most wholesome moments from the festival. Also, a talking point in the comments was the fact that he debuted a new hairstyle that's become synonymous with many Florida rappers. Some were insensitively questioning the decision based on his race, but we are sure he's letting it roll of his shoulders. Check out "Bandz Up" with the link below.

Luh Tyler dropping a song like "Bandz Up" is pretty fitting. He's continued to grow his name thanks to some more hot singles , as well as his debut album, Mr. Skii . 2024 has felt more like a year of bettering his trademark formula. For him that's executing his gravelly, low-key flows even better than before. Additionally, you can throw in the beat selection and mixing side of things. He's been choosing crispier and snappier instrumentals, increasing his hit potential even so. He loves to find the dreamy and chill vibes, in addition to the trappier and darker sides of Florida's soundscape. He's going for the latter on "Bandz Up," a pretty self-explanatory track that finds him recalling his wins in rap and in life in general.

About The Author

