Rising Chicago Drill Teen MC STAR BANDZ Recruits Veeze For Remix Of Hit "Yea Yea"

The 16-year-old from Chicago is next up.

In one of the hottest corners of hip-hop, a new star is being born. 16-year-old Chicago drill femcee, STAR BANDZ, is making quite the name for herself in a short period. She launched her professional career in 2022 at 14(!) and since then, her small catalog has accumulated tens of millions of streams already. One of her tracks that is responsible for this immediate growth is her viral March single, "Yea Yea". While it expectedly suffers from some mixing issues --especially on the vocals--, it's an impressive display of energy and blistering flows. Her youthful confidence has grabbed the attention of multiple big players in the industry such as Kehlani, Chance the Rapper, G Herbo, and more.

STAR BANDZ can now add Detroit MC Veeze to that growing list of supporters because their remix of "Yea Yea" is here now. The song doesn't lose any of her electrifying and animated verses. Instead, it just plops in a solid verse from the new kid on the block in the Midwest. This is arguably her biggest collaboration to date, unless you factor in her opening for Luh Tyler's Mr. Skii tour. STAR BANDZ is like that and we are excited for her bright future in rap, as well as in the competitive Chicago scene.

"Yea Yea (Remix)" - STAR BANDZ & Veeze

