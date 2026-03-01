Kobe – Song by Luh Tyler

Luh Tyler is balling hard on his new single "Kobe," showing off a pretty relentless flow over an unsurprisingly bouncy instrumental.

They couldn't see I was a star, they must've had they eyes closed, I've always been a hustler, never worked a 9-to-5, though, I'm the type to put my team on and have them high rolling, You the type of dude don't pass the ball, you see me wide open

You can usually count on Luh Tyler to give fans a new smooth jam every month, and his run of singles continues with the new song "Kobe." It's a pretty unsurprising cut from him, mostly because he shows off a very engaging flow over a simple but fun instrumental. It's the Florida MC's bread and butter at this point, and he never lets go on this cut. The beat is bouncy and dynamic thanks to some steel pan hits here and there, whereas the sultry trap rhythm makes it a pretty intoxicating affair. We'll see if Luh Tyler has a more long-form release to share with fans later in 2026.

