On My Own – Song by Luh Tyler

Luh Tyler geared up for a Camp Flog Gnaw performance this weekend with his bright and breezy new single "On My Own." As the title suggests, he raps about earning his success and putting in work for his luxuries. Tyler's happy to flex them over fluttery trap drums, joyful woodwinds, and simple piano chords leading the way. Also, the Florida rapper's fast flow and lackadaisical vocal delivery provides a more grounded contrast to the beat's vibrant tone. It's not a revolutionary sound for him, but it shows he's getting better at his chosen lane in hip-hop. Hopefully we get even more hot singles next year, as "On My Own" is one of Luh Tyler's best singles in a while.
Release Date: November 21, 2025
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from On My Own
Ain't finna lay with this b***h, I got to send her a** home,
Told that b***h, 'I ain't your man,' I f**k who I want, I'm grown,
Woke up early in the morning and rolled a big blunt, I'm stoned,
Cat-like, getting on rats, can't f**k with that boy, he a phony