On My Own – Song by Luh Tyler

Following the release of his "Florida Boy" project earlier this year, Luh Tyler is keeping his foot on the gas with "On My Own."

Luh Tyler geared up for a Camp Flog Gnaw performance this weekend with his bright and breezy new single "On My Own." As the title suggests, he raps about earning his success and putting in work for his luxuries. Tyler's happy to flex them over fluttery trap drums, joyful woodwinds, and simple piano chords leading the way. Also, the Florida rapper's fast flow and lackadaisical vocal delivery provides a more grounded contrast to the beat's vibrant tone. It's not a revolutionary sound for him, but it shows he's getting better at his chosen lane in hip-hop. Hopefully we get even more hot singles next year, as "On My Own" is one of Luh Tyler's best singles in a while.

