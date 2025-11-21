On My Own – Song by Luh Tyler

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 20 Views
On My Own Luh Tyler On My Own Luh Tyler
Following the release of his "Florida Boy" project earlier this year, Luh Tyler is keeping his foot on the gas with "On My Own."

Luh Tyler geared up for a Camp Flog Gnaw performance this weekend with his bright and breezy new single "On My Own." As the title suggests, he raps about earning his success and putting in work for his luxuries. Tyler's happy to flex them over fluttery trap drums, joyful woodwinds, and simple piano chords leading the way. Also, the Florida rapper's fast flow and lackadaisical vocal delivery provides a more grounded contrast to the beat's vibrant tone. It's not a revolutionary sound for him, but it shows he's getting better at his chosen lane in hip-hop. Hopefully we get even more hot singles next year, as "On My Own" is one of Luh Tyler's best singles in a while.

Release Date: November 21, 2025

Genre: Hip-Hop

Album: N/A

Quotable Lyrics from On My Own

Ain't finna lay with this b***h, I got to send her a** home,
Told that b***h, 'I ain't your man,' I f**k who I want, I'm grown,
Woke up early in the morning and rolled a big blunt, I'm stoned,
Cat-like, getting on rats, can't f**k with that boy, he a phony

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
