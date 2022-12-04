Wiz Khalifa says that he once smoked with Olympian Michael Phelps and described him as having, “Aquaman’s lungs.” Wiz recalled the story during a recent appearance on Spotify’s Rap Caviar podcast.

“I just smoked with Michael Phelps. That was pretty cool. And he was super chill,” he told Jinx. “He just kept walking up to me like, ‘This weed is amazing.’ He was like, ‘I feel like I’m floating!’ And I wanted to make a swimming joke but I was like, I’m just gonna keep that to myself, bro.”

HOLLYWOOD, CA – SEPTEMBER 22: Rapper Wiz Khalifa arrives at the Screening Of “Jimi: All Is By My Side” at ArcLight Cinemas on September 22, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

He added: “That dude’s got like, Aquaman’s lungs, bro. The weed inhale – he’s smoking a joint like in two puffs.”

Later in the interview, Wiz discussed his appreciation for Big K.R.I.T., theorizing that the rapper will win a Grammy soon.

“I feel like K.R.I.T.’s gonna win a Grammy soon,” Wiz predicted in the interview. “Like really, really soon. People are gonna start to tap in and realize how talented he is and how multi all-over-the-place he is.”

In particular, Wiz praised his latest album, Digital Roses Don’t Die. K.R.I.T. dropped the album back in February.

“His last project was crazy,” Wiz added. “He’s gonna win a fucking Grammy. Everything is gonna happen when it’s supposed to.”

Wiz shared a new album of his own, earlier this year, titled Multiverse. The project featured collaborations with Girl Talk, They, and more. Additionally, he teamed up for two collaborative albums this year. He dropped Stoner’s Night with Juicy J and Full Court Press with Big K.R.I.T., Smoke DZA, and Girl Talk.

Check out Wiz Khalifa’s story about Michael Phelps below.

