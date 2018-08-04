hosting
- SportsTaylor Swift Invited Chiefs Wives And Girlfriends Over To Watch Their Game In GermanyTaylor Swift is becoming closer with the Chiefs fandom. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicFat Joe To Host The 2023 BET Hip Hop AwardsFat Joe will return as host for the second year in a row.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj Is VMAs Ready: "Toes Did, Booty Hole Waxed"What else could the Queen of Rap possibly need to do to be ready for her role as host of the evening?By Hayley Hynes
- MusicBoosie Badazz Reveals He Charges $40K For Podcast Interviews, Prefers Them Over Club HostingsWhen explaining his decision, Boosie said that he'd rather be careful than make a bigger bag putting himself at risk.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureChris Rock Is Welcomed By ABC To Host Next Year's Oscars: ReportWill Smith has been banned from the ceremony for the next 10 years, but ABC's President of Entertainment has welcomed Rock to host with open arms.By Erika Marie
- TVReginae Carter Talks Hosting "Social Society" & Wanting To Star In A 50 Cent ProductionWith famous parents like Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson, Reginae has grown up in the spotlight. Her latest gig is as a host on ALLBLK's weekly series and she spoke with us about the show, balancing yet another business move, looking to her parents as motivation, and why she has an advantage because she knows what it's like in the hot seat.By Erika Marie
- BeefAlexis Skyy & Ari Fletcher Finally Had Their Run-In At A Strip ClubSworn enemies Alexis Skyy and Ari Fletcher came face-to-face recently after both were booked to host at a Florida strip club, but things didn't exactly pop off in the way we all thought it would.By Keenan Higgins
- GramTrippie Redd Imagines Life With A Bald Head: "Dr. Evil Redd"Meanwhile, Adam22 is looking for royalties.By Aron A.
- Pop CultureTiffany Haddish Entertains Idea Of Hosting 2020 Oscars: If They Paid "A Lot Of Money"Tiffany Haddish has some wild ideas for the award show. By Chantilly Post
- TVCris Carter Let Go From FOX Sports Amid Rumors Of Building TensionCarter has now left both ESPN and FOX.By Alexander Cole
- MusicSteve Harvey Replaced By Melissa McCarthy As Host Of "Little Big Shots"It's a bad week for Steve Harvey.By Aron A.
- Entertainment"Avengers: Endgame" Cast To Host "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" Next WeekJimmy Kimmel is hosting a special Avengers week.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentAlicia Keys & Swizz Beatz' Sons Unimpressed With Her Grammy Hosting Gig: WatchThey are hardly concerned about the event.By Zaynab
- MusicAlicia Keys Hosting This Year's GRAMMY AwardsAlicia Keys is ecstatic to announce that she's hosting the GRAMMYs.By Alex Zidel
- MusicR. Kelly Supporters Clash With Protesters Outside His Chicago StudioThe demonstration played a part in the State's decision to reject his Spring Break concert.By Zaynab
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Officially Shuts Down Oscars Gig: "I Don't Have The Time"He claims he's over the whole ordeal anyway.By Zaynab
- MusicKevin Hart Could Return As Oscars Host If He Wants, The Academy SaysThe Oscars are open to having Kevin Hart return as the host of the Oscars, if he wants to.By Aron A.
- MusicKevin Hart Said He Wouldn't Ever Host The Oscars Right Before "Ellen" AppearanceKevin Hart seemed to have a change of heart while on the "Ellen" show.By Aron A.
- EntertainmentKevin Hart Will Perform On New Year's Eve With Lil Wayne And Big SeanThe comedian will be ringing in the new year with some big artists.By Alexander Cole
- EntertainmentTony Rock Says Kevin Hart's "Homophobic Jokes" Are A Sign Of AcceptanceThe comedian thinks the Oscars would have been a great platform for Hart to make a grander statement.By Zaynab
- TVAnderson .Paak Will Be SNL's "Musical Guest On December 1stCheeky Andy will be joined by English actress Claire Foy.By Devin Ch
- Music50 Cent & Tekashi 6ix9ine Get Lit Together: "I'm A Happy Kid Now"A new friendship might be in the works.By Zaynab