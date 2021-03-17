Fashion Police
- StreetwearIce Spice Posts Stylist Application After Fashion Police Come For HerSpice's style is unique, but it certainly isn't for everyone.By Hayley Hynes
- WrestlingNikki Bella Apologizes For 2013 Interview Remarks About Late WWE Icon ChynaThe resurfaced "Fashion Police" clip caused a ruckus, but Nikki quickly issued an apology for her comments & Chyna's Twitter account responded.By Erika Marie
- Pop CultureZendaya Revisits E! Host Saying She "Smells Like Patchouli Oil Or Weed"In 2015, Giuliana Rancic commented on Zendaya's red carpet locs while hosting "Fashion Police" & was firedBy Erika Marie