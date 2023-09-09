Cardi B Thinks People Get Backlash For Liking Her, Speaks On Female Collabs

Cardi B's on a wild press run right now for her new single with Megan Thee Stallion, "Bongos." Moreover, during a recent appearance on The Breakfast Club, she spoke to the co-hosts about her haters and how people seem to get blasted online just for liking her. "Yeah, yeah," the Bronx MC answered Charlamagne Tha God's question on whether she reads hateful comments. "You gotta also know what people like, though. You know what? I be feeling like a lot of people hate to admit that they like me. A lot of people are afraid to say that they like me. When people say that they like me, they get attacked. Or if they take my side on anything. So I have to accept that.

"There's even people that I've seen comment nasty s**t about me," Cardi B continued. "Some of my friends have pressed them about them. 'Why you be going so hard on my girl?' 'I don't know, I really do like her, though.' It's like, 'B***h!' Like, matter of fact, I'ma give you an example, right? There's a b***h, right, I don't even f***ing know her, but one of my friends knows her. 'Yo, why this girl got so much issues with you?' She got so much s**t to say about me, but she always copying my birthday looks! I mean, she does the s***ty version, but it's like... How you don't like me? You like me. I feel like I'm already getting over that [mental] hurdle. As long as motherf***ers don't lie on me, it's okay."

Cardi B On The Breakfast Club: Haters & Fake Haters

In another interview, the 30-year-old spoke on collaborating with other female artists in the game and their idiosyncrasy, shouting out many femcees in the process. "A lot of people be, like, thinking that I be collaborating with the girls and everything 'cause 'Oh, you're such a girl's girl,'" Cardi B explained. "'What makes you want to be a girl's girl?' It's not that I'm a girl's girl, I'm just a girl. I'm clearly going to gravitate more to girls' music. So when I do a song with these girls, it's because I really like y'all songs. If I like your music and I like your sound, let's do something together. Why the f**k not?

Bardi Praises The Diversity In Female Hip-Hop Right Now

"If I like your s**t, I wanna work with you if I could fit in your sound," she continued. "All the girls right now, I feel like nobody sounds like each other right now. And that's the good thing about it. I feel like there's not somebody that sounds like Megan, Latto, GloRilla, Sexyy Red, Ice Spice. We have our own different style and, yeah, why not?" On that note, stay logged into HNHH for the latest news and updates on Cardi B.

