Ice Spice Deflects The Accusations Of Being An Industry Plant

Everyone is talking about Ice Spice's new cover story in Variety. All day, fans have been unpacking various details she lets slip throughout the comprehensive discussion of her personality and artistry. She gave everyone an update on her situation with The 1975 frontman Matty Healy. Healy made some offensive comments about Spice on a podcast earlier this year, but eventually apologized both publicly and to the rapper herself. She now says things are all good between them.

Because of her meteoric rise to fame, Ice Spice has faced allegations that many breakout stars have to weather. Some believe she's an industry plant due to her near instantaneous cultural ubiquity. While the allegations seemed to bother her at first, she's over it now. "A lot of people have thrown that in my face — like 'Oh, I've never seen anything happen so quickly. She needs to be studied,' or 'She's a plant. I just let people believe whatever they want to believe, to be honest. I don’t really mind all the rumors. At first, I did, but now I'm at a point where I understand that just comes with this lifestyle," she clarified. Check out the entire interview below.

Ice Spice Doesn't Mind The Industry Plant Allegations

The article was such a big undertaking that even Taylor Swift herself provided a statement. She spoke to Variety about Ice Spice's professionalism and confidence and ended it by saying the rapper "impressed the hell" out of her. Spice's friendships with Taylor and Nicki Minaj come up a few times in the interview and are part of the fuel for the industry plant allegations from listeners.

It's no surprise the allegations emerged when Spice skyrocketed to fame so quickly. After breaking through last year she has already notched four separate top 10 hits on the Hot 100 in 2023 alone with a handful of other songs landing lower down the charts. What do you think of Ice Spice's response to allegations of being an industry plant? Let us know in the comment section below.

