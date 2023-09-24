Ice Spice’s Australian Fans Turn Up: Watch

Ice Spice is currently making her way around Australia, performing a handful of dates before returning to the U.S. Though it's clear that the 23-year-old hitmaker has managed to accumulate a huge following in her home country, she has quite the fanbase internationally as well. This is evidenced by a new clip, which shows the rapper performing onstage in Australia while the crowd goes absolutely wild.

Obviously, they don't play about Ice Spice Down Under. The sea of fans is seen jumping along to the rhythm of the music, and the sheer number of people in attendance is pretty impressive. From the looks of things, the "Deli" rapper matched their energy, putting on an equally enthusiastic show.

Australian Fans Go Wild For Ice Spice

Ice Spice continues to astonish fans with the amount of success she's managed to accumulate in the short time she's been around. She was recently honored at the VMAs, accepting an award for Best New Artist. The Bronx-born rapper got emotional during her speech, graciously thanking her supporters, label, and more.

The "Munch" artist also recently got fans' attention for showing out at New York Fashion Week. She flexed her various looks on social media, posing alongside the likes of Doja Cat, Coi Leray, and more. Marc Jacobs even recruited her to perform at their event, and her look certainly didn't disappoint. She rocked an all-silver, futuristic get-up, perfectly aligning with the brand's "AI-inspired" fall 2023 collection. The artist performed her hit track "Deli" from the deluxe edition of her Like..? EP. Pinkpantheress later went on to join her onstage at a Bose-sponsored event to perform their track "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2." What do you think of the clip of Ice Spice's fans turning up in Australia? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates on Ice Spice.

