Ice Spice Shares Her Love For Pyramids In New Interview

Ice Spice is having a breakout year in 2023 and she stands apart from a lot of her contemporaries. That's why she often gets asked some strange questions in interviews. In a new clip making the rounds, she has a hilarious interaction when somebody brings up architecture. "Do you know much about architecture?" the interviewer asks her. She takes a second to think before saying "Yeah." He follows it up asking "Do you have a favorite?" and it doesn't take her very long to respond. "I like pyramids," she hits back.

In the comments of the post, fans digest her answer and come up with their own responses. "Pyramids are cool, so I guess that makes her cool too," one fan muses. "She’s real because we all would’ve said the same thing while being put on the spot," another agrees. Elsewhere fans made clever retorts like "Me when somebody asks me my Frank Ocean song," they say in reference to the R&B darling's fan-favorite single "Pyramids." Check out the interview clip below.

Ice Spice Says Her Favorite Architecture Is Pyramids

Ice Spice popped up in plenty of places during New York Fashion Week. Videos of her performing at a concert sponsored by Bose hit the internet last week. In the clips, she's sporting an adorable matching pink skirt and crop top with knee-high socks. Pictures of her attending a fashion show alongside Coi Leray and Kali Uchis also made the rounds, though some fans took issue with Coi seemingly riding Spice's wave for clout.

Ice Spice also had a pretty big night at the recent MTV Video Music Awards. She took home the fan-voted Best New Artist award beating out Peso Pluma and Renee Rapp. She was also seated next to Taylor Swift all night, which meant she was on camera a lot as Swift took home one award after another. What do you think of Ice Spice having an answer to the architecture question ready immediately? Let us know in the comment section below.

