Ice Spice’s Brother Receives Praise As High School Football Highlights Go Viral

Ice Spice is one of the most successful artists of the last year. Overall, her rise to fame has been immense. From hit songs to massive to collaborations to a drink with Dunkin Donuts, Spice has really been able to do it all. Although she is still a rookie in the game, she has been moving like a veteran, which is always great to see. Moving forward, it is going to be very interesting to see where she goes next. Of course, fans are anticipating a debut album, which is likely to do huge numbers.

However, on Twitter, it is her brother Joey Gaston who is getting a lot of love right now. As it stands, we are currently in football season, at all levels of play. Whether it be NFL, College, or High School, there is a lot of football being played right now. When it comes to Gaston, he is a quarterback at Iona Prep in New York. In fact, reports say he is one of the best in the state right now, and he is likely going to be recruited to an NCAA school.

Ice Spice Has A Talented Brother

In the tweet above, you can see some of his highlights. These highlights are beginning to go viral, and yes, they are impressive. He runs a 4.5 40-yard dash, which is very solid for a quarterback. Moreover, he is someone who can sling the ball down the field, while also running it himself. Needless to say, he is a QB with a very bright future ahead of him. If anything, it just goes to show that Ice Spice's family as a whole, is very talented and successful.

The High School football ecosystem can be very difficult to navigate. The same can be said of college. Hopefully, Spice helps her big brother out as he goes on this journey. Let us know what you think of these highlights, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world.

