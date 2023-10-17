Ice Spice Inspires Trisha Paytas’ Hot Pink Fashion Statement

If we had to pick one artist as the blueprint for a near-perfect rise to fame, it would be Ice Spice. The 23-year-old took full advantage of the attention she got from "Munch (Feelin' U)" during the summer of 2022 and spent the next year collaborating with Dunkin' Donuts, Marc Jacobs, Nicki Minaj (twice), and Taylor Swift, among other big names in various industries. Since she crossed so many major milestones off her bucket list early on, now is the perfect time for Spice to slow down and meet all the goals she sped by while becoming a dominating force in the music industry.

At Halloween last year, the "Deli" hitmaker was definitely a popular costume choice. Now that her star has only risen higher, and she's given us more incredible looks to recreate, it's sure to be a spooky season filled with Spice. Ahead of the actual holiday, Trisha Paytas is setting the bar high with her cosplay of the New Yorker's hot pink ensemble from her "Princess Diana (Remix)" video with the Queen of Rap.

Trisha Paytas is Feeling Like "Princess Diana"

On Tuesday (October 17) afternoon, the 35-year-old posted a TikTok of her singing along to Minaj and Spice's first collab. Her commitment to the outfit is inspiring, as Paytas even managed to find a copycat version of the Bronx baddie's famous chain. "This might actually be Ice Spice," one person joked in the comments. "I THOUGHT THIS WAS HER AT FIRST 😭😭," another laughed.

Later on in the day, the content creator gave an update from her podcast studio. "No, she's not a guest," Paytas noted with disappointment. "But, we are manifesting," she optimistically added. "My husband made me this yesterday out of a little Christmas ornament," Trisha added with a smile, proudly showing off her iconic "jewelry."

YouTuber Wants Ice Spice on Her Podcast

Would you tune into a conversation between Ice Spice and Trisha Paytas? If yes, tell us which questions you hope the YouTuber asks the rap diva during their (hopeful) future talk in the comments. For more hip-hop/pop culture news updates, check back in with HNHH later.

