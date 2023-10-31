Ice Spice Gushes Over Little Girl’s Costume Mimicking Her, Says She Wants A Kid

It is not breaking news that Ice Spice is taking over hip-hop. Whether it be with her fashion choices, her music, or anything on social media, she is a hot commodity right now. She recently made headlines for the wrong reasons in some people's eyes. It seems every Halloween the costumes for women continue to be more and more revealing. That is due in part to a lot of societal changes which is something that can be debated until the end of time. But, back to the subject at hand. Ice Spice dressed up as the iconic Betty Boop character. She performed in front of thousands and one fan gave her a bible for her oversexualized get-up.

On top of that, Nikki D also spoke out about the choice of costume. He was not a fan either, saying, "Oh come TF on!!! You mean to tell me, this is true talent... The Female genre of hip hop today is the “prostitution era”, fight me!!" Whether or not you have a positive or negative view of Ice Spice's fame, you have to admit she is on top of the world.

Ice Spice Wants To Have A Kid?!

Case and point, all of the people dressing up as Ice Spice for Halloween this year. This little girl above is rocking the all-pink matching sweatsuit set and the curly orange wig. The TikTok features her hit song, "In Ha Mood." The young girl looks adorable and the rapper agrees. She saw the video and sent a tweet out about it. "Wait I want 1 now" with tons of crying emojis and the innocent face emoji. This may just be a little extreme, but is she saying she wants to have a kid?

What are your initial thoughts on Ice Spice's reaction to the little kid's Halloween costume? Do you think she is being serious about saying she wants a kid? Is she the biggest female rapper in the world right now?

