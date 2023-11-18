Lil Uzi Vert Signs Pregnant Woman’s Belly & Names Her Child: Watch

Lil Uzi Vert loves to connect with people, and there have been plenty of examples of their wholesome interactions with their die-hards. However, a recent exchange with an expecting male-female during an autograph signing session with admirers might just beat the rest out. Moreover, as they signed something for a woman, she asked them to sign her baby bump, and the father was excitedly recording the request. It seems like the Philly MC was just as excited for the two as they were, as their face lit up. Not only that, but they also tried hard to find the perfect female baby name at their request, as they hadn't thought of any yet.

In fact, Lil Uzi Vert was so committed to this that they asked their entourage to help out, and even some fans waiting for autographs contributed. Eventually, they came down to two choices: Pink- which would be a reference to their album from this year that they're currently touring- or Ramona, a reference to one of their favorite movies and comic book series, Scott Pilgrim vs. The World. Overall, it was a very wholesome thing to witness. It's rare for couples to get a blessing from one of their favorite artists, and especially rare for it to be such a heartening affair.

Lil Uzi Vert Blesses A Pregnant Fan With Signature On Baby Bump & Names: Watch

Ironically enough, the "Fire Alarm" MC is expecting something of their own- but this might take longer than nine months, or hopefully shorter. Moreover, they are still teasing the release of Luv Is Rage 3, and that's not even taking into account their promise to drop Barter 16. No matter how you slice it, Lil Uzi Vert has a lot on their plate for new releases, which is common for their rollout strategy after a new project. But at least fans have the long and varied Pink Tape to hold them over until then.

Meanwhile, even their label is begging them to not retire, and fans hope that Luv Is Rage 3 or Barter 16- whichever lands first- won't be their last. Still, we doubt that the 28-year-old will completely disappear if they retire. After all, they clearly still love to connect with fans and have a lot of fun. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Uzi Vert, come back to HNHH.

