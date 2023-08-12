Drake & Lil Yachty Troll Each Other’s Parenting Under Drizzy’s Adorable Adonis Post

Drake is always a proud father online, and recently posted some adorable content with his son Adonis on his Instagram. Moreover, the post includes a clip of Drizzy getting his mom a new watch, and asking his five-year-old why he said he doesn’t want it (it’s apparently too expensive). In addition, he also included a picture of him tending to Adonis’ braids, which actually caught the attention of one of his famous friends. Lil Yachty hit the comments with a funny message: “It’s no way your sitting here acting like your braiding his hair for the internet.” In his equally comical response, the Canadian superstar went perhaps a little harder that he had to on the Atlanta pioneer out of context.

“I was unbraiding it b***h,” Drake replied in the comments section of his adorable IG post. “Your son said you ain’t hit him in 6 months on his finsta he said he need some Jordans and a backpack for school.” For the sake of Yachty and his son (who we’re not sure if he even exists), we hope that the 6 God is mostly joking. Maybe he meant to refer to his daughter and not a son, but even then, she would be about two years old as of this comments exchange.

Drake’s Cute Adonis Post Gets Troll Comment From Lil Yachty

Regardless, it was still pretty funny to see these two best friends go back and forth over what should’ve been just a normally wholesome post. Of course, it’s far from the first time they’ve teased each other online, although they hadn’t involved their parenting skills for a long time. For example, Lil Yachty had a hilarious response to the following Drake-written caption on Instagram. “Least you can do is introduce me to the new you or the old clone or whatever she’s called,” he captioned. “But you expected me to know who she was all along. They used to banish ppl from towns for things smaller then what you’re on.”

“Y’all what do dis n***a be talkin bout?!” Lil Yachty responded. “Load of blabber!!!! am I right [!?].” We’ll see what other online antics these two and their kids get up to in the future. For more news and the latest updates on Lil Yachty and Drake, come back to HNHH.

