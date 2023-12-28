Lil Yachty Bumps "Whole Lotta Red" At The Dinner Table In Resurfaced Video

For many rap fans, the most memorable part of Christmas day 2020 had nothing to do with the holiday celebrations. That was the date Playboi Carti surprise released his album Whole Lotta Red. The project arrived with no announcement ahead of time and no pre-release singles. For the rapper's most die-hard fans some of the holiday festivities had to be put on hold so they could listen to his highly-anticipated new album. But in Lil Yachty's case, he just let the album soundtrack his holiday affair.

In a new video shared by DJ Akademiks, Yachty is at the dinner table eating a meal with his family on Christmas morning. But just like many other Carti fans at the time, he's bumping Whole Lotta Red while doing it. The hilarious video sees the rapper trying to get his family to vibe along with the music, though it doesn't exactly work. "Bro was just trying to eat," one of the top comments jokes in reference to his families lukewarm reaction. Check out the hilarious clip below.

Lil Yachty Bumps "Whole Lotta Red" On Christmas

Recently, Lil Yachty has done some reflecting on his time being signed to the Quality Control label. In an interview earlier this month he reflected on the competitive environment surrounding the label when he first joined. In particular he noted how competitive he felt with Migos, citing Quavo as being specifically skeptical of Yachty when he first arrived.

During a separate conversation, label founder Coach K shared some details on the label's early days with Yachty. He revealed that it took years of work before the label was ever turning a profit. It was a surprising revelation for fans as the label is now synonymous with success for artists coming out of Atlanta. What do you think of Lil Yachty making his family members listen to Whole Lotta Red on Christmas? Did you spend Christmas Day 2020 listening to the album as well? Let us know in the comment section below.

