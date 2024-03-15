Rapsody Reveals A Lot To Listeners On "Stand Tall"

For the better part of a decade, Rapsody has floored fans with her tremendous pen game and ear for great production. After a four-year hiatus, the North Carolina-bred MC returned in 2023 with her GOATED: Rapsody LP with a bevy of features from JID, SiR, BJ The Chicago Kid, Queen Latifah and more. In the next couple of months she will be returning with another LP and to hype it up, Rapsody is here with "Stand Tall."

This track is essentially a tell-all in a sense. In "Stand Tall," she addresses some personal topics such as authenticity, sexual preferences, anxieties. The accompanying music video is also pretty heavy. According to the press release, Rapsody is speaking with actress Sanaa Lathan for about two minutes or so about the things she then attacks in the song.

Listen To "Stand Tall" By Rapsody

As we mentioned earlier, Rapsody is getting ready to unveil her next album. It will called Please Don't Cry, and fans can expect a May 17 release date. So far, this is the second single we have gotten for the stacked tracklist. "Asteroids," another excellent teaser, was dropped back in October and featured production from one of the best to do it, Hit-Boy. Other superstars include, Lil Wayne, Erykah Badu, Baby Tate, and more.

Does this get you excited for her forthcoming record, Please Don't Cry? Whose guest verse are you most intrigued by and why?

Quotable Lyrics:

Tryna meditate to calm my heart, racing like a ambulance

So I ain't got no answers, you can beliеve what you choose

I'm tryna focus on sleeping at night without waking up panicking

Steph lost hеr father, I'm tryna be here for my friends and them

Mees lost her father, I'm tryna be here for my friends and them

Free my spirit so I ain't looking in the mirror seeing Candyman

