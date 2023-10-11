Teezo Touchdown Shares New Music Video For “Impossible”

Last month, Teezo Touchdown released his new album How Do You Sleep At Night?. His debut album followed a pair of mixtapes in 2018 and a series of singles and collaborations in the years since. He's made appearances on two of the biggest rap albums of 2023. First, he teamed up with Travis Scott for the song "Modern Jam" from his new album Utopia. Just over the weekend he also guested on Drake's For All The Dogs. Teezo handles the hook on the the gospel-flavored song "Amen" and makes an uncredited appearance on the track "7969 Santa."

Earlier today Teezo Touchdown released the first video for the album since its release. It's for the song "Impossible" which has become one of the breakout hits from the album. The video features a static camera and is designed to appear as one continuous shot. The video is of Teezo himself in some of his trademark spikes with lights and hands altering the scenery around him. How Do You Sleep At Night? also features songs where Teezo collaborates with Janelle Monae, Foushee, and Isaiah Rusk. Check out the new music video below.

Teezo Touchdown Shares A New Music Video With Fans

Teezo Touchdown's new album has been praised by his fans for how unique it sounds compared to other rap outings this year. The project sees Teezo and his various guests blending through a variety of rap and R&B styles. His unique and extremely expressive singing vocals have become somewhat of a hallmark of his music and it's what he often does when featured on other rappers songs.

Before Teezo's album or For All The Dogs came out he and Drake were already involved. Back in August Drizzy had the chance to hear Teezo's debut album and he described it as "some of the best music ever." Through that lens its no surprise that Drake asked Teezo to be on his album. What do you think of Teezo Touchdown's new music video for his song "Impossible"? Let us know in the comment section below.

