Teezo Touchdown Thanks Drake For “For All The Dogs” Collaboration

Teezo Touchdown gave a shout-out to Drake on Instagram, Friday, for welcoming him on the tracklist to his new album, For All The Dogs. Sharing the cover art on Instagram, he noted his appreciation for the Toronto rapper's "hospitality" and "professionalism."

"For all the dogs that’s driving around in Beaumont," Teezo began. "Congratulations @champagnepapi thank u for ur hospitality, professionalism and love for what u do." He shared a thank you message for God as well. Chance The Rapper reacted in the comments section, remarking that Teezo "went crazy" on the album.

Teezo Touchdown Performs At Austin City Limits Festival

AUSTIN, TEXAS - OCTOBER 14: Teezo Touchdown performs onstage during weekend two, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

Prior to tapping him for an appearance on For All The Dogs, Drake praised Teezo on Instagram back in August. In doing so, he labeled the rapper's then-unreleased debut album, How Do You Sleep at Night?, some of the "best music" he had ever heard." “Usually it’s a cut throat cryptic caption for the ones that turned on the gang members but tonight I just heard some of the best music ever so I am happy and I will spare you little birdies thanks to @teezotouchdown," Drake wrote at the time. Check out Teezo's message for Drake below.

Teezo Touchdown Shouts Out Drake On Instagram

In addition to Teezo Touchdown, Drake worked with 21 Savage, J. Cole, Yeat, SZA, PartyNextDoor, Chief Keef, Bad Bunny, Sexyy Red, and Lil Yachty on the tracklist for For All The Dogs. He dropped the project on Friday after a brief delay. Following the release of the album, Drake has said that he'll be taking a break from music to focus on his health. He's currently finishing up the It's All A Blur tour. Be on the lookout for further updates on HotNewHipHop.

