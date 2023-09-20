Teezo Touchdown Gets Brutally Honest About Drake’s Co-Sign

Teezo Touchdown is becoming one of the greatest success stories in music right now. Over the past two years, his eccentric style and personality have made a lot of people love him. Many listeners most likely first heard his name back in 2021 on one of the biggest mainstream rapper's projects. He made an appearance on Tyler, The Creator's, CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST. You can find him on the eighth track, "RUNITUP." But his feature run did not stop there. WESTSIDE BOOGIE grabbed him for his MORE BLACK SUPERHEROES tape in 2022. However, 2023 was the year that really got people's attention.

Don Toliver got first dibs and brought him on for Love Sick in February. Paris Texas dropped their sophomore effort MID AIR with Teezo being one of two features on it. Finally, arguably the biggest fish in the water yanked Teezo's line. He and Travis Scott created fireworks on "MODERN JAM" and that was arguably the final turning point for him. Many music fans loved the wild energy and whimsical vocal work he laid down and it is one of the best songs on UTOPIA.

Teezo Touchdown Reflects On Nod From Drake

All of these co-signs have been great for his growth and Drake put the icing on the cake. After hearing Teezo's debut, How Do You Sleep At Night? Drizzy said, "Tonight I just heard some of the best music ever so I am happy and I will spare you little birdies thanks to @teezotouchdown." Complex Music interviewed the genre-bending star about it. Teezo was incredibly honored and humbled by the praise, saying "Waking up to that, seeing that. Very high moment." But, he kept it as real as possible. He also talked about the great amount of hate he got as well. "Literally the highest day of my career was also literally bogged up like, 'Damn... They not really liking the album.'" But he came to the realization that Drake's compliments are much more valuable than hundreds of random people saying it is bad. We continue to wish Teezo all the success in the world, especially after his amazing record.

