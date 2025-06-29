Already in town for Paris Fashion Week, Sexyy Red sticks around France to link up with a friend and fellow recording artist DDG for a night out in the streets. Not wanting to be disturbed, Red walked around Paris in a disguise, including a fake mustache. However, her signature look made her disguise obsolete.

Several clips of Red and DDG’s Paris adventure surfaced on social media. Easily recognizable in the mustache, fans would yell out to the rap star, causing commotion. Redd and D would go to a carnival, followed by shooting a music video.

A clip of DDG lashing out at his cameraman for messing up the shot would go viral. Sexyy Red is seen in the clip, confused by DDG’s outburst. The duo’s latest outing adds to their magnetic chemistry.

Sexyy Red & DDG

DDG and Sexyy Red’s 2024 interactions revealed a bond rooted in mutual respect and playful authenticity, sparking buzz across social media. The dynamic began in March when DDG, the Michigan-born rapper and YouTuber, called Sexyy Red one of the “top 5 female rappers of all time.”

His bold praise ignited debate, but Red responded with humor, tweeting, “Dey not gon like you fa dis one.” The exchange showed DDG’s admiration for her talent and Sexyy Red’s charm in the spotlight.

Their connection deepened during a June meet-up in Miami, featured in DDG’s vlog. In a rare moment, he dropped his usual on-camera voice and revealed a deeper, natural tone.

Surprised, Red laughed and asked, “Who was that?!” DDG admitted he often hides his real voice, unsure how fans might react. The candid moment added sincerity to their bond.

Sexyy later showed support when DDG and Halle Bailey announced their child’s birth. She playfully reposted DDG’s April Fools’ fatherhood joke, writing, “Dis was smart asf.” Though they haven’t collaborated musically, their interactions feel genuine, not for clout.