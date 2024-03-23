Sexyy Red & Adin Ross Address Hookup Rumors, Call Chief Keef On Stream

Sexyy Red and Adin Ross joined forces for a livestream yesterday, and as expected, it was jam-packed with wild moments. For one, the duo decided to address rumors that the two of them slept together, which Ross himself started earlier this month. He made the claim during a stream with DJ Akademiks, though he later backtracked.

At first, Sexyy Red played along. "You paid me to take yo virginity & I did just that," she wrote on Twitter/X. "Next." Eventually, the rapper revealed that she never slept with Ross, and likely never will. "SIKE you couldn’t touch me wit ah stick," she Tweeted at the time.

Read More: DDG's Top 5 Female Rappers Include Sexyy Red, She Reacts

Sexyy Red & Adin Ross Confirm They Didn't Sleep Together

While the speculation was mostly laid to rest at that point, they still decided to discuss the debacle during the stream. According to them, it was all in good fun, and they only met for the first time yesterday. "We spoke about it," Ross began. "Me and her have never met prior to today, so therefore we have never done anything like that, okay? It was some trolling sh*t for the internet. She's a troll, I'm a troll, you know what I'm saying? So we never did anything... We're friends."

At another point in the stream, they decided to dance to Chief Keef's hit, "Love Sosa." Ross later called Sosa himself to check in, as he claims to be a close friend of the Chicago MC. It turns out that he was already tuned in for the stream. He waved to fans briefly, complimenting the duo for being "funny as hell."

Sexyy Red & Adin Ross Call Chief Keef

What do you think of Sexyy Red and Adin Ross addressing rumors they slept together during their stream? What about them giving Chief Keef a call? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Sexyy Red To Reach Highest Solo Chart Position Of Her Career So Far With "Get It Sexyy"

[Via][Via]