DDG's Top 5 Female Rappers Include Sexyy Red, She Reacts

The biggest names in female rap grow to be so successful partially due to controversy. Sexyy Red is evidence of this, as she's had one of the biggest and fastest comeups we've seen amongst femcees in recent years. Because of how quickly she skyrocketed to fame, some can't help but ponder if the St. Louis native is an industry plant. Nevertheless, she continues to rise to new heights, even after welcoming her second child just a few weeks ago. Red's resume is seriously impressive already, but now, she can officially add "DDG's Top 5" to her growing list of accolades.

The YouTuber is no stranger to trolling his haters and opps on Twitter, but on Wednesday (March 20), DDG made a point to praise his fellow new parent. "Sexyy Red Top 5 female rapper of all time," he boldly declared, earning a retweet from the "SkeeYee" hitmaker herself. Rather than simply taking the compliment with confidence, the NSFW rhymer suggested that DDG might face some backlash for his post. "Dey not gon like you fa dis one 😂😂," Red laughed while speculating.

DDG is a Big Fan of St. Louis' Sexyy Red

"[On God], Salt-n-Pepa not f**kin [with you] 💯," the "Elon Musk" artist promised his friend. Of course, not everyone agrees with DDG's take, but it's hard to deny how impressively she's navigated through her rise to fame. Not only is she close friends with Drake and SZA, but she's already nabbed a Nicki Minaj collaboration and has other artists fangirling all over the globe.

DDG's fans have seen a noticeable change in his behaviour since stepping into his role as a father. Not only did the Pontiac native shoutout Sexyy Red for doing her thing in the rap game this week, but he also made sure his partner Halle Bailey was feeling the love with an award show at their home in her honour. Click the link to find out what prizes Halo's mom won, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

