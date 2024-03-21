DDG's Top 5 Female Rappers Include Sexyy Red, She Reacts

Is Big Sexyy in your Top 5?

BYHayley Hynes
DDGTop5SexyyRed

The biggest names in female rap grow to be so successful partially due to controversy. Sexyy Red is evidence of this, as she's had one of the biggest and fastest comeups we've seen amongst femcees in recent years. Because of how quickly she skyrocketed to fame, some can't help but ponder if the St. Louis native is an industry plant. Nevertheless, she continues to rise to new heights, even after welcoming her second child just a few weeks ago. Red's resume is seriously impressive already, but now, she can officially add "DDG's Top 5" to her growing list of accolades.

The YouTuber is no stranger to trolling his haters and opps on Twitter, but on Wednesday (March 20), DDG made a point to praise his fellow new parent. "Sexyy Red Top 5 female rapper of all time," he boldly declared, earning a retweet from the "SkeeYee" hitmaker herself. Rather than simply taking the compliment with confidence, the NSFW rhymer suggested that DDG might face some backlash for his post. "Dey not gon like you fa dis one 😂😂," Red laughed while speculating.

Read More: Sexyy Red Hilariously Shows Support For DDG And Halle Bailey's Child

DDG is a Big Fan of St. Louis' Sexyy Red

"[On God], Salt-n-Pepa not f**kin [with you] 💯," the "Elon Musk" artist promised his friend. Of course, not everyone agrees with DDG's take, but it's hard to deny how impressively she's navigated through her rise to fame. Not only is she close friends with Drake and SZA, but she's already nabbed a Nicki Minaj collaboration and has other artists fangirling all over the globe.

DDG's fans have seen a noticeable change in his behaviour since stepping into his role as a father. Not only did the Pontiac native shoutout Sexyy Red for doing her thing in the rap game this week, but he also made sure his partner Halle Bailey was feeling the love with an award show at their home in her honour. Click the link to find out what prizes Halo's mom won, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

Read More: DDG Warms Halle Bailey's Heart With A Sweet Gesture Amid Awards Season

[Via]

About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the former Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, she stepped down after two years in 2024 to pursue other creative opportunities but remains on staff part-time to cover music, gossip, and pop culture news. Currently, she contributes similar content on Blavity and 21Ninety, as well as on her personal blog where she also offers tarot/astrology services. Hayley resides on the western side of Canada, previously spending a year in Vancouver to study Fashion Marketing at Blanche Macdonald Centre and Journalism at Mount Royal University in Calgary before that. She's passionate about helping others heal through storytelling, and shares much more about her life on Instagram @hayleyhynes.
