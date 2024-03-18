DDG Warms Halle Bailey's Heart With A Sweet Gesture Amid Awards Season

"Best Woman," "Best Artist," "Best Sweetheart," "Best Partner"... is there any accolade under the Sun that he won't give to his boo?

By Gabriel Bras Nevares
One of the worst parts about big awards like the Oscars and the Grammys is seeing how so many talented and deserving individuals don't get the recognition they deserve based on there only being one winner or only so many nominations. However, there's nothing like the love and support of family, or of a partner, to make up for this. Moreover, fans expressed a lot of heart-warmed emotions around a video that DDG uploaded on Snapchat of him hosting a personal awards show for his boo, Halle Bailey. He gave her multiple statues for "Best Woman," "Best Artist," "Best Partner," "Best Mother," and more along with their baby boy Halo, and she actually got quite emotional during this.

Overall, it was quite the wholesome sight to see, and a fitting and deserving celebration of the "In Your Hands" singer. Of course, DDG and Halle Bailey turn this into a two-way street, as they always support and celebrate each other in whatever endeavor they engage in. It's nice to see them enjoy social media and fan interaction in a more open and fun way these days. Before Halo's birth, constant nagging and speculation around her pregnancy made it very difficult for them to do pretty much anything else without getting an avalanche of newborn attention.

DDG Host The Halle Bailey Awards, And It's A Sweep: Watch

Regardless, we're sure that the couple has many more great things to come, whether individually or together. DDG is still working hard to keep his rap career going and expand his portfolio of interests and ventures, whereas Halle will reunite with her sister Chlöe for some new music soon. Whatever they have coming down the pipeline, we're pretty excited for them to take another step. Still, maybe a nice, quite 2024 wouldn't hurt either.

Meanwhile, the two are still the subject of a couple of online memes and jokes. Fans had a field day when they clowned how the Detroit MC held his son, and started a viral challenge around it. Although he clapped back at his critics, we hope his sense of humor gave him at least a few chuckles over all this. For more news and the latest updates on DDG and Halle Bailey, keep checking in with HNHH.

