DDG Smokes The Pack Of Racist Podcaster's Dead Mother After He Attacked Halle Bailey's Look

Elijah Schaffer said Halle Bailey looked like ET.

BYAlexander Cole
Glamour Women of The Year Awards 2023 – Arrivals

DDG and Halle Bailey have become a power couple over these past few years. Although there are some people who think Bailey can "do better," DDG remains her man. They seem to be very happy with one another, and that has yet to change. The two even have a child together, in one of the worst-kept secrets of all time. Throughout their relationship, the Youtuber-turned-rapper has always sought to protect Bailey. Whenever someone has something negative to say about her, you can be sure that he will clap back.

For instance, over the weekend, podcast Elijah Schaffer came out and said that there are a lot of "ugly" people in Hollywood now. He used an image of Halle Bailey as his example, claiming that her eyes are far apart and that she looks like ET the Extra-Terrestrial. If you go on Schaffer's Twitter account, you can see that he has a very bizarre beef with black people as a whole. This has led to people calling him racist, although Schaffer refuses to acknowledge that he may be the problem here.

DDG Shows No Mercy

Following his comments about Bailey, someone found a picture of Schaffer and his mother. The image was shared to Twitter, with many calling Schaffer's mom "ugly." Schaffer clapped back saying that she was suffering from a disease that altered her appearance. DDG subsequently used this explanation against Schaffer and disrespected his dead mother for the world to see. "I’m smokin on yo dead ass mama," the artist wrote. "That dumb bitch should’ve got a better doctor LMFAO." He even posted a picture of himself smoking a blunt, with the mom's face photoshopped to the end of it.

Needless to say, DDG stands up for the mother of his child. Although some may say he went too far, others will beg to differ. Let us know what you thought of the rapper's response, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. During this time, he has shown an expertise in Air Jordans, Yeezys, and all things that have to do with Nike. His favorite kicks are the Air Jordan 1 High OG, the Air Jordan 4, the Air Jordan 6, and the Adidas Yeezy Boost 350 V2 in the "Beluga 2.0" colorway. Although his collection might not be the biggest, he is always looking to add new styles to it. When it comes to sports, Alex has a particular interest in the NBA and the NFL. His favorite teams are anywhere LeBron goes, and the Kansas City Chiefs. As a Montrealer, the Montreal Canadiens hold a special place in his heart, even if they haven't won the Stanley Cup in his lifetime. Alex also works for the Concordia Stingers, where he provides play-by-play and color commentary for the football, hockey, and basketball teams His favorite hip-hop artists are Kendrick Lamar, Playboi Carti, Travis Scott, and Lil Uzi Vert.