DDG Smokes The Pack Of Racist Podcaster's Dead Mother After He Attacked Halle Bailey's Look

DDG and Halle Bailey have become a power couple over these past few years. Although there are some people who think Bailey can "do better," DDG remains her man. They seem to be very happy with one another, and that has yet to change. The two even have a child together, in one of the worst-kept secrets of all time. Throughout their relationship, the Youtuber-turned-rapper has always sought to protect Bailey. Whenever someone has something negative to say about her, you can be sure that he will clap back.

For instance, over the weekend, podcast Elijah Schaffer came out and said that there are a lot of "ugly" people in Hollywood now. He used an image of Halle Bailey as his example, claiming that her eyes are far apart and that she looks like ET the Extra-Terrestrial. If you go on Schaffer's Twitter account, you can see that he has a very bizarre beef with black people as a whole. This has led to people calling him racist, although Schaffer refuses to acknowledge that he may be the problem here.

DDG Shows No Mercy

Following his comments about Bailey, someone found a picture of Schaffer and his mother. The image was shared to Twitter, with many calling Schaffer's mom "ugly." Schaffer clapped back saying that she was suffering from a disease that altered her appearance. DDG subsequently used this explanation against Schaffer and disrespected his dead mother for the world to see. "I’m smokin on yo dead ass mama," the artist wrote. "That dumb bitch should’ve got a better doctor LMFAO." He even posted a picture of himself smoking a blunt, with the mom's face photoshopped to the end of it.

Needless to say, DDG stands up for the mother of his child. Although some may say he went too far, others will beg to differ. Let us know what you thought of the rapper's response, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world.

