Adin Ross Claims He Had Sex With Sexyy Red: "She Was Being The Dominant One"

Adin Ross is easily one of the biggest streamers on the entire planet. However, he is also extremely controversial. Overall, he is someone who doesn't have much of a filter. He will say whatever he wants, regardless if it may offend someone. Not to mention, he is currently a stakeholder over at Kick, which means he has a direct hand in the operations of an entire streaming platform. At a young age, this is extremely impressive. Regardless, he has made mistakes along the way which he will ultimately have to learn from.

Today, Ross is attracting attention to himself thanks to some comments he made while streaming with DJ Akademiks. During this live stream, Akademiks made the assertion that Adin doesn't like black women. Furthermore, he accused Ross of having a fetish for Latina women. Ross was a bit embarrassed by the whole thing. However, he ended up following it up by saying that he had an announcement to make. That is when he claimed that he had sex with Sexyy Red and that her sex tape made him hit her up.

Read More: Adin Ross Claims There Is A Bounty On His Head

Adin Ross Makes A Bold Claim

Ross said it all in a serious tone, although it is hard to believe any of this is true. One huge tell that he was joking is that he said she was dominant in the bedroom. However, this all begs the question: what even is the joke here? If Ross is being a jokester, then he is essentially doing the whole "asking a girl out as a joke" thing which is pretty awful. As of right now, Sexyy has yet to comment on the clip. As for Ross and Akademiks, they seemed to find all of this very amusing.

Do you believe Adin Ross is telling the truth at all here? Regardless of whether or not he is, do you believe Sexyy Red will give this a response? Let us know what you think, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will always be sure to keep you informed on your favorite artists and all of their upcoming projects.

Read More: Adin Ross Kick: Is He On The Streaming Platform?