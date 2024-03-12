Adin Ross Indirectly Led To Andrew Tate's Latest Arrest, Says Alleged Victims' Lawyer

Andrew Tate and his brother were arrested earlier today.

Adin Ross is easily one of the biggest streamers in the entire world. However, he is someone who has found himself at the center of controversy before. Overall, this is what led him to a platform like Kick. As a stakeholder in the company, Ross has free reign to do and say as he pleases. Moreover, he can even dictate the direction of the entire platform. It is a lot of power to possess, although sometimes, he tends to forget his influence. Case in point, what just happened to the Tates.

Earlier this morning, we reported on how Andrew and Tristan Tate were arrested in Romania. The two were arrested due to a warrant from the UK. This warrant alleges that the two partook in "sexual aggression." Some of the allegations date as far back 2012, and there are multiple alleged victims who have come forward. However, it is alleged that some comments made on a recent Adin Ross stream helped accelerate the arrest. This claim was made by one of the lawyers who is representing the alleged victims, according to Dexerto.

Adin Ross Gets His Friend In Trouble

During his stream, Ross said that he was going to be meeting with the brothers soon. However, he let it slip that the brothers had plans to leave Romania. What Ross didn't realize in that moment, is that the brothers legally can't do that. With other legal issues brewing in Romania, the brothers would be in deep trouble if they up and left. Consequently, it makes sense that authorities would move quickly given this information. That said, Ross has not yet commented on the claims made by the lawyer.

Be sure to let us know what you think about this situation, in the comments section below. Do you believe Adin Ross will address his alleged hand in all of this? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the entertainment world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite personalities and their upcoming projects.

