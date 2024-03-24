Sexyy Red Reacts To Adin Ross Using The N-Word Onstage: Watch

Over the weekend, Sexyy Red linked up with Adin Ross for a livestream, which obviously resulted in several wild moments. During the "SkeeYee" performer's appearance, for one, the duo discussed rumors that they slept together. Ross started the rumors himself earlier this month after chatting about the alleged hookup with DJ Akademiks. According to them, however, they were simply trolling and met for the first time on the day of the stream.

It's far from the only controversy they addressed, however. At another point in the stream, Ross decided to show Sexyy Red the infamous clip of him saying the n-word onstage while rapping along to "I Don't Like" with Chief Keef. The viral moment prompted a debate last year about who can use the word and under what circumstances, as the rapper seemingly gave Ross a "pass."

Sexyy Red Claims Adin Ross "Couldn't Wait" To Say It

Upon seeing the clip, Sexyy Red commended Ross for asking permission before saying the word. "You respected it, I see you respected it," she said. "I like it when I see that in the crowd... He couldn't wait to say it though." Now, Sexyy Red is receiving some backlash from viewers, who believe she shouldn't have let the internet personality slide like that. Countless commenters agree that despite asking for permission from Chief Keef, it was still offensive, and strange that he was so excited to say it.

"Nah this can’t be accepted," one Instagram user writes in The Neighborhood Talk's comments section. "ABSOLUTELY NOT!" another says, "Cut the bullsh*t!" What do you think of Adin Ross using the n-word while rapping along to a song onstage With Chief Keef? What about Sexyy Red's reaction to it? Do you think she's in the wrong for letting it slide? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

