Teezo Touchdown Delivers Genre-Bending Album “How Do You Sleep At Night?

Teezo Touchdown has arrived.

Teezo Touchdown is someone who has been gaining a lot of popularity as of late. Teezo has been around for a while at this point, however, he is having a huge moment right now. Of course, he was on the Travis Scott song "MODERN JAM" which turned out to be a jumping-off point. Furthermore, he received some massive co-signs from the likes of Drake. Needless to say, there has been a lot of hype around his new album, titled How Do You Sleep At Night?

Over the past few weeks, the artist has been dropping a plethora of snippets on his Twitter account. Overall, these snippets have proven to be incredibly polarizing. There are some people out there who love the sound he is going for. However, there are plenty of others who don't appreciate his blend of pop-punk and r&b. Last Friday, he dropped a lead single for the project, "You Thought," featuring Janelle Monae. Today, he has come through with the full-length project, which contains 14 songs.

Teezo Touchdown Gives Us His Debut

As you go down the tracklist, you will get a lot of different sounds here. Although there is a lot of guitar, there are some passages that ditch the guitars for glitchy drums and vocal harmonies. Teezo shows himself to be a great singer. However, some people might find the lyrical content to be a bit juvenile. It is definitely an album that will prove to be challenging for those who are unfamiliar with his previous work. That said, the Day One Teezo Touchdown fans out there are going to enjoy this.

Be sure to let us know how you feel about this new track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists.

Tracklist:

  1. OK
  2. You Thought ft. Janelle Monae
  3. UUHH
  4. Sweet ft. Foushee
  5. Impossible
  6. Neighborhood
  7. Mood Swings
  8. Too Easy ft. Isaiah Rusk
  9. Familiarity
  10. I Don't Think U C Me ft. Isaiah Rusk
  11. Daddy Mama Drama
  12. Nu Nay
  13. Stranger
  14. The Original Was Better
