Teezo Touchdown & Janelle Monae Deliver Genre-Bending R&B Ballad “You Thought”

Teezo Touchdown has become a huge name in the world of hip-hop, seemingly overnight. However, it has taken a long time for him to reach this point. The artist has been making some great tracks over the years. Those who are entrenched in the industry have been taking notice. Moreover, his work ethic and unique sound have allowed him to amass a ton of fans. Not to mention, his hairstyle which features numerous nails, is a head-turner. That said, with Travis Scott and Drake co-signs, many are paying attention for the first time.

On Friday, September 8th, Teezo Touchdown will be dropping his debut album How Do You Sleep At Night? There is a lot of hype behind this album, especially with Drake giving it his stamp of approval. Teezo is telling fans that this is an r&b album, albeit with a huge pop-punk influence. Fans are excited about this, and his latest single with Janelle Monae is definitely going to create some hype. Below, you can listen to “You Thought,” which will serve as the album’s lead single.

Teezo Touchdown x Janelle Monae

Firstly, this track begins with a unique punk passage that gives you fast guitars and a fast cadence from Teezo. From there, the song progresses into a standard guitar-backed r&b ballad. This is where his vocals truly shine, especially when paired up with Janelle Monae. Overall, the track is an interesting listen. At this point, the Teezo album is going to be very unique.

Let us know what you think of this Teezo Touchdown track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the biggest releases from all of the biggest artists.

Quotable Lyrics:

You would’ve thought that I finally made drum major, the way I play with the bands

You would’ve thought that I worked at the venue, the way that I pack out the stands

Would’ve thought that I worked at the mall, the way that my closet expands

Would’ve thought me and you was involved, the way that you holdin’ my hand