Teezo Touchdown Shares A Snippet Of New Song With Fans

Fresh off an appearance on one of the biggest rap albums of the year, Teezo Touchdown is pivoting into his own new project. He teamed up with Travis Scott for the song “MODERN JAM” from his smash new album UTOPIA and fans absolutely loved it. Travis isn’t the only major cosign that Teezo has gotten recently either. Drake praised his debut album calling it “some of the best music ever.” Now his fans, Drake included, know when they can expect more material from the eccentric rapper and singer.

Teezo Touchdown confirmed both the title of his new album and its expected release date to fans last week. How Do You Sleep At Night? will be the title of Teezo’s upcoming project. Fans will be able to hear the project in its entirety when it drops on September 8th. This week Teezo saw fit to tease fans with a snippet of a new single. The clip was picked up by ourgenerationmusic on Instagram, but was met with mixed reception. “bro reminds me of disney xd music,” remarks one of the top comments on the post. Other commentors were much more positive. “bro teezo’s vibe is so unmatched, so happy he’s getting noticed more, deserves it as much as anyone.”

Teezo Touchdown Previews Song From New Album

Teezo himself actually showed up in the comments of the post as well. “TIME FOR US TO CHAT AGAIN,” he says in the top-rated comment on the post. He also went through and responded to a number of the haters in the comments. He left a number of replies thanking fans for trying his music out and occasionally refuting those who didn’t like it.

Earlier this year, Teezo shared his frenetic new single “5 O’Clock.” The song was met with a positive response from fans and is serving as the lead single for his new album. What do you think of Teezo Touchdown’s new divisive snippet? Let us know in the comment section below.

