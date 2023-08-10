Teezo Touchdown Shares Cover & Release Date For New Album

Teezo Touchdown is without a doubt one of the most exciting artists working today, with so much vibrance, creativity, and versatility as a rapper, singer, and writer. While he’s gained a lot of fans in the past few years, there’s nothing like a new album to open up the gates for further stardom. Moreover, the Texas native recently announced the release date for his next project, How Do You Sleep At Night?, and shared its cover art. The new LP is scheduled to release on Friday, September 8, and it follows great singles like “5 O’Clock.” If you’ve never heard of Teezo before, join the Rid the Mid campaign and check him out before this drop.

Furthermore, the album’s cover art shows about four different versions of the metal-haired creative laying down on a bed in black-and-white. He seems to be wearing a mesh shirt on the cover, and didn’t remove the nails from his long hair before saying night-night. It’s quite a trippy image, with all the Teezo Touchdown depictions blurring into each other in trippy fashion. Overall, it’s an evocative and eye-catching image that hopefully represents the imaginative and genre-blurring talents that the 30-year-old proved to channel time and time again.

Teezo Touchdown’s How Do You Sleep At Night? Dropping On September 8

TEEZO TOUCHDOWN — HOW DO YOU SLEEP AT NIGHT?

(ALBUM)



🚨SEPTEMBER 8TH🚨

What’s more is that this seems like the perfect time to become a Teezo Touchdown fan if you’re not one already. Many listeners got their introduction to him thanks to “MODERN JAM,” a highlight off of Travis Scott’s massive new album UTOPIA. Teezo’s feature on that cut is reminiscent of André 3000’s acrobatic vocal inflections, with his own original charisma and vocal talents on full display. Maybe it’s a hot take, but he might just be the best feature on the whole project, because when has a Travis song ever had the energy that Teezo brought to the table?

Meanwhile, there are plenty of singles for you to enjoy and catch up on before How Do You Sleep At Night? drops. This will be a big year for him, and one that will likely put him at the forefront of chameleon-like musicians. Hopefully the album lives up to the hype. For more news and the latest updates on Teezo Touchdown, keep checking in with HNHH.

