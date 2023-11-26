Teezo Touchdown Meets Up With Lil Flip After Travis Scott Concert

Lil Flip says Teezo Touchdown described him as his "favorite rapper" after the two met up backstage following Teezo's recent concert with Travis Scott in Austin, Texas. Flip posted about the meeting on Instagram, earlier this week.

“SO MY BROTHER @fatheplug TOLD ME ABOUT THIS YOUNG ARTIST NAMED @teezotouchdown FROM #BEAUMONT #TEXAS WHO SAID IM HIS FAVORITE RAPPER,” he captured pictures of his meeting with Teezo. “SO I REACHED OUT AND TOLD HIM THANK YOU [prayer-hand emoji] AND DECIDED TO PULL UP TO HIS SHOW IN #AUSTIN WIT @travisscott LASTNITE!!"

Read More: Teezo Touchdown Thanks Drake For "For All The Dogs" Collaboration

Teezo Touchdown Performs With Lil Yachty

AUSTIN, TEXAS - JUNE 28: Teezo Touchdown (L) joins Lil Yachty in concert during an "Austin City Limits" TV show taping at ACL Live on June 28, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

He continued: “WE CHOPPED IT UP AND HE SAID HE LOVE @bigshasta713 [clover emoji] SO I FACE TIMED HIM AND LET THEM TALK!! IT DONT MATTER WHO U ARE NEVER [thumbs-down emoji] LOSE FAITH [prayer-hand emoji] CUZ #WINNERSWIN.” In addition to photos of himself with Teezo, Flip also shared a clip from the rapper's recent interview on the Rap Radar podcast. Fans shared plenty of excitement for the meet-up in the comments section. Check out the full Instagram post below.

Teezo Touchdown Praises Lil Flip

Flip is far from the first rapper to co-sign Teezo during the last year. He's appeared on Travis Scott's fourth album, Utopia, as well as Drake's eighth album, For All The Dogs. Of Teezo's debut project, Drake had high praise. “Usually it’s a cut throat cryptic caption for the ones that turned on the gang members but tonight I just heard some of the best music ever so I am happy and I will spare you little birdies thanks to @teezotouchdown,” Drake wrote on social media. Be on the lookout for further updates on Lil Flip and Teezo Touchdown on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Drake Praises Teezo Touchdown's Debut Album: "Some Of The Best Music Ever"

[Via]