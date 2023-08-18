Who Is Teezo Touchdown?

The distinctiveness of an artist’s brand can make or break their career. It is, for this reason, many musicians dedicate their time and resources to developing all facets of their art. Teezo Touchdown has proven to be one of the fair few with a special flair for music. Amidst the lot of unique artists around, he’s too striking to ignore. He commands your attention visually and sonically, with a radical stylistic approach that has been greatly instrumental to his rise to stardom. The rapper, singer, songwriter, and producer is clearly fixated on leveraging his peculiarities to the max.

Background & Musical Ascent

AUSTIN, TEXAS – JUNE 28: Teezo Touchdown joins Lil Yachty in concert during an “Austin City Limits” TV show taping at ACL Live on June 28, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)

Born Aaron Lashane Thomas in October 1992, Teezo Touchdown’s early exposure to music played a significant role in his current path to acclaim. The Texas native was born to a DJ father and was exposed to music very early on in his life. Formerly known as Teezo Suave, the rising star embraced a wide range of genres. What’s more, he is especially enthralled by the icons like Prince and Rick James.

Consequently, his music has been characterized as genre-defying and fluid. With zero effort, he glides through emo-pop, rock, Hip Hop, rap, country-pop, and more. He also learned how to produce, record and edit videos all on his own. This perhaps, contributes to the level of intentionality in his craft in general. In regards to his impressive musicality, he admitted to NME, “I’m never chasing a sound because that would just be satire. Rather than trying to copy a sound, I look at what all this music represents.”

Read More: Teezo Touchdown Lets Fans Into His World With New Song “Technically”

Teezo’s Rise

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JULY 31: Rapper Teezo Touchdown poses backstage on day 4 at Lollapalooza at Grant Park on July 31, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Prior to the major touchstones, Teezo previously self-released two mixtapes: Cover Boy and The Example, both in 2018. Tracks like “Sucka,” “Mid,” ”I’m Just A Fan,” and “Strong Friend” have become staples in his discography. In June 2021, Tyler the Creator featured Teezo on “RunItUp.” The unconventional crooner also toured with Tyler, The Creator alongside Kali Uchis and Vince Staples in 2022.

In addition to music, his presence in the fashion industry has been solid. He has developed strong relationships with Balenciaga, Marc Jacobs, Telfar, and performed at the star-studded, MONCLER MONDOGENIUS fashion show along with Solange Knowles. Teezo Touchdown emerged as one of the featured artists on Travis Scott’s fourth studio album, Utopia, delivering a stand-out feature on ‘MODERN JAM.”

Teezo Touchdown is set to release his debut album, how do you sleep at night? on September 8. He has received support from renowned artists, well-wishers and fans. Drake gave a much-appreciated co-sign with the words, “Tonight I just heard some of the best music ever so I am happy…thanks to @teezotouchdown.”

Read More: Teezo Touchdown Reaches Into His Toolbox For New Song “Handyman”

Eccentric Style and Presence

AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 14: Teezo Touchdown performs onstage during weekend two, day one of Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on October 14, 2022 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rick Kern/WireImage)

The most prominent attribute of Teezo’s personal style is his bizarre hairstyle. He is usually seen with his hair adorned with long metallic nails, speculated to weigh about five pounds. Additionally, the singer is characterized by unorthodox garb consisting of colorful choices of clothing and vintage-inspired wears. Furthermore, he has been styled in black face paint marks (associated with football), odd wigs, and unusual chain accessories. Two things are certain—he is big on optics and unafraid to play to his strengths.

Teezo Touchdown is also masterful at performing, as he knows how to keep his audience captivated during his sets and shows. His unique showmanship and high-energy performances tend to leave a lasting imprint on concert-goers. On social media, he appears to have content curation on lock. His preferred manner of presentation and modes of fan engagement also play a part in expanding his community.

Read More: Teezo Touchdown Shares A Snippet Of New Song With Fans

What’s Next For Teezo Touchdown?

Teezo Touchdown is an enigma with enough unique twists to shift the world’s attention toward his craft in the coming years. His relatively short time in the game has not in fact deterred his steady upsurge. Considering his unconventional style, unique blend of genres, and enrapturing performances, he is sure to attract more numbers. With a fervor to push the envelope and broaden the horizons of music at large, Teezo Touchdown is without a doubt, a talent to watch for.