Doechii Shares "BOOM BAP" One Week Ahead Of Her Upcoming Mixtape

Doechii is finally coming close to dropping a new project.

It's a shame that Doechii doesn't get as much press as some of the other ladies in hip-hop. She might put the blinders on when it comes to that, but we know that she's a true superstar in the making. It might have to do with the fact that she just doesn't have as much material as some of her competitors. Heck, even her past EP-like projects have no more than 9 songs on them. However, that is all going to come to an end soon. Next Friday, August 30, the feisty Florida femcee will be sharing a new mixtape, Alligator Bites Never Heal. To promote the project, Doechii is dropping off a new single from it, "BOOM BAP".

Like previous promo cuts, "BOOM BAP" is another release under Doechii's Swamp Session series on YouTube. Past inclusions are "BULLFROG", "CATFISH", and "NISSAN ALTIMA". The release date was announced about a week and a half ago and Doechii is looking forward to showing audiences a different side of Florida hip-hop. "I wanted to take my audience to the swamp. Not a lot of people see that very country Florida environment like that... So, I wanted to take them out of the city and show them a country aesthetic".

A slice of that "aesthetic" is "BOOM BAP". It's a well-executed, multi-faceted track that sees Doechii go from "real rap" to a bouncier, house-like vibe about halfway through. This song is essentially a middle finger to those who think she can only create aggressive rap tracks. It's done to perfection and its building our anticipation for next week.

"BOOM BAP" - Doechii

Quotable Lyrics: