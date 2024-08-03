Doechii Adds New Entries To Her Swamp Sessions Series With "NISSAN ALTIMA" & "FLORIDA WATA"

Doechii recently dropped "NISSAN ALTIMA" onto streaming platforms.

Doechii continues to be one of TDE's most exciting stories. The Tampa, Florida multi-hyphenate has been on one heck of run this year, dropping single after single. However, she isn't just releasing music to get it out there, she's putting out quality and hits to boot. Overall, her biggest success of the year so far is "Alter Ego" with JT. The dance/hip-hop fusion is one of the catchiest songs through these first eight months. Moreover, this single proves a couple of things to us. She's extremely creative/versatile and it displays her ability to pen all sorts of tones and moods. These skills continue to be sharpened on Doechii's most recent offerings which are "NISSAN ALTIMA" and "FLORIDA WATA".

Both of these tracks are byproducts of the 25-year-old's "Swamp Sessions". It's a series on her YouTube channel that includes shorter recordings which could potentially be fleshed out more. Usually, these kinds of tracks tend to sound extremely unfinished. However, Doechii is putting so much effort into these 1–2-minute offerings. Both "NISSAN ALTIMA" and "FLORIDA WATA" are produced very well and have a concrete topical to them. The former, now on streaming, sees Doechii rap with tons of conviction about her place in the game. Then, on the latter, she gets real about being sober for 90 days and encourages listeners to be themselves and live the life you want to lead. She's really out here dropping gems, and we hope it continues.

"NISSAN ALTIMA" & "FLORIDA WATA"- Doechii

Quotable Lyrics From "NISSAN ALTIMA":