Enchanting’s Cause Of Death Officially Revealed

In June of this year, Enchanting passed away unexpectedly at the age of 26. The Fort Worth rapper's untimely passing left her fans, peers, and family members devastated. It also left them with a lot of questions about what led to the tragic loss. Now, the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office has delivered some answers. According to TMZ, she died of an accidental overdose.

Reportedly, oxycodone and benzodiazepines in particular were found in the young artist's system. While this information certainly doesn't make her passing any less devastating, it does provide her supporters with some closure. Enchanting had a big future ahead of her, as she was signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 imprint before her passing, with several high-profile collaborations already under her belt.

Enchanting Died Of An Accidental Overdose, Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office Says

Before her death, she worked with Pooh Shiesty, Foogiano, Big Scarr, and more. According to her manager, she also has "a whole vault" of unreleased music, including several singles and an entire album. It remains unclear when fans can plan to hear it. Following the heartbreaking news of Enchanting's death, her family released a lengthy and heartfelt statement about her life and legacy. "We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our sweet and beloved daughter. She lived her life with grace and blessed so many with friendship, laughter and love," they wrote. "We also appreciate everyone's respect of our family's privacy as we continue to navigate through this difficult loss."