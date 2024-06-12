Enchanting Remembered Fondly By Fans Following Her Tragic Passing

The hip-hop world will be mourning this loss for quite some time.

Yesterday was a tough one to get through for a lot of hip-hop fans. Earlier in the day on June 11, a stunning report came through that 1017 labelmate, Enchanting, was on life support. No further information was provided, but the news was broken by the rapper and singer's sister Kayy Jayy via Facebook. On top of her sister, family, and friends going through it, multiple publications were reporting that she had already passed on. However, Kayy Jayy immediately shut down the rumors, saying, "Can y'all stop posting you have actual facts. She's still fighting, she's not dead... I'm here at the hospital. My sister is not dead". Sadly though, the worse result imaginable happened, as Enchanting lost her life not too long after being taken off life support. Fans and artists have been in shock over this news, as a lot of them saw true potential in Enchanting.

There is already a massive X (formerly Twitter) thread of her supporters shedding light on how much she left ahead of her. Many are recognizing that she was incredibly versatile, being able to shift from mellow R&B to aggressive trap rap. Others are just having a hard time mustering anything, as Enchanting's death happened out of nowhere. You can see the overflowing love and adoration for the 26-year-old below.

Fans Recognized Enchanting Was Next Up

Enchanting felt that her talents were undeniable, showing that she was ready to take over and show the world what she had to offer. She expressed that in a 2023 interview with the Dallas Observer, explaining, "I feel like music was always something that was easy for me. I felt like I was musically inclined, always. It was something that I thought should probably put more time and effort into, because it was natural, you know, instead of trying to force a talent". That God given ability to create and inspire will certainly never be lost in the minds and hearts of her fans and the community at large. We continue to send our sincerest condolences to Enchanting's loved ones during this difficult time.