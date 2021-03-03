Twitter Threads
- RelationshipsFreddie Gibbs' Pornstar Ex-GF Says He Ghosted Her During Pregnancy, She Was Paying His Phone BillDestini, better known online as TheFitMami, wrote a Twitter thread detailing the ups and downs of her relationship with Gibbs earlier this week.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureIce Spice Throwback Photos Surface On Twitter, Give Glimpse Into Bronx Baddie's Humble PastBefore she blew up with "Munch (Feelin' U)," the 23-year-old spent her free time playing volleyball and snapping plenty of selfies.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicSZA Fan Accuses Singer Of Lying About Personal Details, Pulls ReceiptsFrom her hair to her freckles to her marine biology degree from an Ivy League school to never owning a TV to her age, the fan called out the singer.By Erika Marie