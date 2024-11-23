Kendrick Lamar’s Alleged Ex Nitty Scott Reveals Why “GNX” Gives Her Flashbacks

Nitty Scott has broken her silence.

Yesterday, Kendrick Lamar shocked fans and critics alike by dropping an entire new album, GNX. The project quickly became one of the biggest topics on social media, as countless users shared their reactions to it. Of course, these have been mixed, but the album has been generally well-received so far. Most listeners agree that this was yet another unexpected and impressive move on Kendrick's part. Others are having a difficult time listening to it, though it may not be for the reasons one would expect.

Earlier today, Kendrick's alleged ex-girlfriend Nitty Scott took to Instagram to share what appears to be her reaction to the surprise drop. Unfortunately, she admits that she can't listen to any of Kendrick's music without being reminded of an old toxic partner. According to her, the partner tried to ban her from listening to the Compton rapper in the car. "I can't listen to kendrick without having flashbacks of when my ex tried to ban me from playing him in the car [crying emojis]. IYKYK! that mf bring out the insecurity in EVERYBODY."

Nitty Scott Recalls Toxic Ex Trying To Ban Her From Listening To Kendrick Lamar In The Car

This wasn't the first time people close to Nitty Scott tried to create ample distance between the two artists, however. In 2015, she appeared on Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning, where she recalled her relationship with Kendrick. “That was my boo. I was seeing him and him only for at least a year,” she explained at the time.

“The people that were in charge of my career in the past, that was a relationship that they were not comfortable with," she continued. "I think that’s out of pocket already simply because I don’t think your personal relationships should be determined by people you are involved with professionally. But that is what really made it so that it couldn’t flourish just because I was told that was not a good look.”

