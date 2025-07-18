Chlöe Bailey Shows Off Her Beat Making Skills, Fans React

Chlöe Bailey is a beat maker now. On Thursday morning (July 17) the singer took to social media to show off her beat making skills, captioning the post, "a lil taste of what I was cooking up last night."

In the clip, the "Have Mercy" hitmaker could be seen compiling a variety of sounds on a beat machine while adding melodic vocals over the mic. Receiving over 125, 000 likes, fans would flood her comments with a wide range of reactions and requests.

"This is the Chloe content I adore!" an early responder commented. "Love seeing you in your element."

Another followed up with, "Ooooo I could see you and Solange collaborating on this one."

Other comments questioned the hate towards Bailey and request to produce their album. One fan commented, "I don’t understand the hate towards this woman," while another commented, "Man if I ever make an album I’m saving up my funds for you to produce my ish."

Chlöe Bailey Production

Chlöe Bailey's Trouble In Paradise was a surprise release in August 2024. It featured an all-star cast, including Ty Dolla $ign, Jeremih, and Anderson .Paak; however, the album's reception was unusal.

Many listeners hailed the project as a clear evolution from her 2023 debut In Pieces, applauding its cohesive production and confident vocals. One fan called it “an 8 out of 10,” while another described it as “a huge step up.”

However, the album’s explicit lyrical content drew criticism. “There’s so much more appeal in double entendres… than straight-up singing about cumming and vibrators,” one user wrote.

Others noted the presence of generic production and forgettable moments. The album never reached the commerical charts, but Bailey didn't consider it a "flop." Telling fans in August 2024, ""Oh well. Good music is good music and I hope you enjoy."