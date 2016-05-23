beat making
- MusicDrake Reportedly Recorded "Sandra's Rose" Within Hours Of Receiving The BeatDJ Premier breaks down how "Sandra's Rose" came about.By Aron A.
- Original ContentWhy Migos Rap The Way They DoA brief history lesson on how and why Migos' signature flow came to be.By Gus Fisher
- MusicBoi-1Da Details Making Drake's "Diplomatic Immunity"Boi-1da provides some background information on Drake's "Diplomatic Immunity."By Aron A.
- NewsWatch J. Cole Make A Beat In The Back Of His TourbusWatch J. Cole effortlessly crank out a nice beat in the back of his tourbus. By Angus Walker
- NewsMadlib Says He Made The "No More Parties In L.A." Beat On An iPadThe legendary producer drops knowledge during the Red Bull Music Academy Festival.By hnhh