Chloe Bailey Laughs At Being Warned About NSFW Posts On TikTok

BY Bryson "Boom" Paul 206 Views
35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards - Arrivals
BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 14: Chlöe attends the 35th Annual GLAAD Media Awards at The Beverly Hilton on March 14, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Chloe Bailey revealed she is a Kendrick Lamar stan amid the rapper’s beef with Drake. She admitted to crushing on Lamar.

It appears when R&B singer-actress Chloe Bailey isn’t working on music, she is appealing claims that her TikTok posts are including nudity. Livebitez shared a post of Bailey talking to fans on her TikTok Live about the situation on Saturday (July 19). 

”Nudity and body exposure, my live has been restricted,” Chloe began.

The singer would make a joke out of the situation, referring to her body type. She continued: “These ‘itty bitty titties’ have been restricted? I'm just a girl trying to build some Legos on live. I can't do nothing Jesus.”

Chloe would receive another restriction notice while streaming on TikTok. Which led her to ask viewers if she should continue streaming.

”Keep on liking the live since people want to restrict me,” said Bailey before receiving another notice. “It just gave me another restriction. Is that what is expected of me?”

The restrictions stem from Chloe outfit, a light green tennis outfit she refers it as. At her fans request, Bailey would log off and restart the live stream.

Chloe Bailey Flagged On TikTok

The latest live stream follows Chloe receiving praise for on beat making skills on Thursday. She shared a clip of her making music on a drum machine and microphone. She captioned the post, “Check out what I was cooking up last night.”

Following the August 2024 release of her sophomore album Trouble in Paradise, the singer-producer is embracing a more hands-on role in shaping her sound. The album, recorded in St. Lucia, features appearances from Anderson .Paak, Jeremih, Ty Dolla $ign, YG Marley, and her sister Halle Bailey.

In recent interviews, Chloe revealed plans to dive deeper into music production, citing global travel and personal growth as major influences. “I’m excited to dive more into my producer bag,” she said, hinting at a more self-directed, innovative approach to her artistry.

