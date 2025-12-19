Ja Rule's Wild Golf Swing Almost Leaves People Injured At Celebrity Golf Tournament

Ja Rule had a scary-but-funny moment on the golf course this week when one of his tee shots went completely off the rails. During a celebrity shootout at the Derek Jeter Invitational, the rapper sent the ball flying toward a group of photographers and spectators, nearly hitting several people in the process.

The incident took place during the high-profile celebrity tournament annually hosted by the MLB legend. Unpredictability was on full display when Ja stepped up to the tee and unleashed a shot that veered dangerously off course and was aimed instead towards a crowd.

Golfweek reporter Adam Schupak caught the moment on camera and shared it online, joking that Ja “almost took me and a bunch of photographers out” with the swing. The clip shows the ball flying well outside the intended fairway. In the video, the crowd reacted with audible gasps as the shot veers off course.

"I hit you?" Ja Rule asked the photographer after realizing his swing went into the crowd. "Oh my God."

Ja Rule Almost Hits Crowd

Thankfully, no injuries were reported, but the moment quickly made rounds online. Social media users shared their tips for how to avoid the danger zone. "I've lost count of how many times I've been in the gallery at a tournament," one person explained. "Well over a hundred, I'm sure. The first rule of pro-ams is don't stand anywhere you wouldn't stand if you were playing with the worst player you know."

Despite the mishap, the atmosphere at the Derek Jeter Invitational remained lighthearted. Celebrity tournaments are no strangers to awkward shots and viral moments. And Ja Rule's tee shot now joins the long list of memorable misfires that come with mixing elite athletes and entertainers on the green.

Ja Rule hasn’t publicly addressed the clip, but judging by the reactions, the moment has already secured its place as one of the tournament’s most talked-about highlights. And a reminder that sometimes the most dangerous thing on the golf course isn’t the club, but who’s swinging it.