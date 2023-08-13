Derek Jeter Makes Surprise Hip Hop 50 Celebration Appearance At Yankee Stadium

The celebrations for the 50th anniversary of hip-hop are in full swing. While Diddy was making a heartfelt declaration about how hip-hop “saved his life”, there have many concerts and musical celebrations. During one of these concerts, hosted by DJ Kid Capri, attendees were surprised by a casual walk-on guest – MLB Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. The career Yankee was a 14-time All-Star and 5-time World Series champion before retiring in 2014.

Jeter just walked out onto the stage at Yankee Stadium to give props to DJ Kid Capri and hip-hop as a whole. “Hip hop. Welcome home. I want to thank my brother Kid Capri for having me out here tonight. And I want everyone here to celebrate 50 years of hip-hop. Fifty years. At the same time, I want you to look forward to the next 50 years.” Many fans were happy to see Jeter return to his own stomping ground of Yankee Stadium.

Nia Long Joins Jeter In Celebrating Hip-Hop 50

ICYMI: @derekjeter showed up at Yankee Stadium to some of the biggest applause of the night. pic.twitter.com/jHqlavANmz — Brenton (@BrentonBlanchet) August 12, 2023

Hip-hop turns 50!!! The love is oh so real. Thank you for defining the culture. 😘 ❤️ — Nia Long (@NiaLong) August 12, 2023

Nia Long also joined in on the hip-hop 50 love. “Like Nia Long in a cherry thong with the lights on. Oochie Wally, 2001 @Nas. Hip-hop turns 50!!! The love is oh so real. Thank you for defining the culture. 😘 ❤️,” Long tweeted on August 12. Long has long been referenced in hip-hop media, appearing as a lyric in many, many songs. “Oochie Wally” is one of the more iconic tracks, a Nas classic with the bar in question sung by Horse.

Earlier this year, Long finally gave a hug to Ghostface Killah. Killah has referred to Long on at least two occasions. ““Nia or Halle Berry, though? Yeah, now you talkin’ ’bout some primetime!”,” Killah rapped in 2000’s “Who Would You Fuck?”. “Glittered out, stout face, tec, Rae up in the Hilton/ Heard Nia Long is in the building,” the rapper added on 2001’s “The Hilton”. “My Old Crush gave me a Hug,” the artist captioned the post, “shout out to @iamnialong,” Killah wrote on in the caption of an Instagram post featuring the two of them linking up in July.

